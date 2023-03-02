Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,613 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

