Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,598 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBRA opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.