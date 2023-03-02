Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,039 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,456. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.70.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

