Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,039 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,456. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Synaptics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.70.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.