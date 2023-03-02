CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVB Financial Price Performance
Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.42. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.
CVB Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
CVB Financial Profile
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
