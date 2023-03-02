Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys 122,024 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,851.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,024 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $90.36 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.