David Weill Sells 5,934 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $455,078.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.