David Weill Sells 5,934 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $455,078.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
