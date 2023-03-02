Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $406.25 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,744,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $406,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft stock opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average of $247.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.