Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 29,536 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $38,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 640.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 172,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

