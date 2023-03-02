Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 922 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of National Western Life Group worth $38,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $268.97 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $309.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.48. The company has a market capitalization of $977.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.81.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

