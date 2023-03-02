Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 224,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $36,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $899,000. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 102.4% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 44,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $578,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.