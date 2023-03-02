Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.83 Million Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644,490 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $37,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SHG opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

