Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.99 Million Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dorian LPG worth $37,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG
In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,304 shares of company stock worth $8,643,680 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $910.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.19.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 167.68%.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorian LPG (LPG)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.