Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.44 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $83.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.80.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

