Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.67 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $121.66.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LGND shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

