Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $40,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,295,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 1,708,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after buying an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,012.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 472,449 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

