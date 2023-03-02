Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,474 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $37,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

