Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $36,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veritex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 616,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,679,000 after purchasing an additional 428,226 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

