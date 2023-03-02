Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 145.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,296,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,094,000 after buying an additional 78,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at $219,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

QQQE stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $79.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

