Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 51.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

