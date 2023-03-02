Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $152.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

