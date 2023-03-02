Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

