Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,107,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,594,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 355,260 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,182,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 133,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 2.3 %

ECPG stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

