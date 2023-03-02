Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the second quarter worth $73,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI Price Performance

ENI Cuts Dividend

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

ENI Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.