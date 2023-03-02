Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,039,498 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,498 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

