Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,458 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

