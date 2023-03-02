Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,683 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at about $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 166.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

