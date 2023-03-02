Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,841 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PREF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 1,575,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 71,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 71,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.