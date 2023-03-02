Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,566 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82,332.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

JAZZ opened at $140.51 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,241 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.