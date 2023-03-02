Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,908 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,174,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,654,000 after buying an additional 216,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,143,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 925,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.0 %

AIMC stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.