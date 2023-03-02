Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,142 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

XMMO opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

