Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,706 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,706 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 176,896 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

