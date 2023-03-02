Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,488,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 238,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 260.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $83.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

