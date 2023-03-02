Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Kimco Realty by 51.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 51.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of KIM opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 136.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

