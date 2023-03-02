Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 283,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

