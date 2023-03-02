Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,953 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.40.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $245.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.02 and its 200 day moving average is $216.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

