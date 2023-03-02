Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,462 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

CMP stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

