Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,061 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

