Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $52.12 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

