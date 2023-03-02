Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $540,915.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $540,915.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,214.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,830. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $196.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

