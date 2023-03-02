Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 105,995 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.