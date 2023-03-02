Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TechTarget by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TechTarget by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $113,957 over the last ninety days. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechTarget Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

TechTarget stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.88.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.