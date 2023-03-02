Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

KT Stock Performance

KT Company Profile

KT stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

