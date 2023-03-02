Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $52.14 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

