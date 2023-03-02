Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Timken Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

