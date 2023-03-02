Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $75.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

