Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.