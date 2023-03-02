Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in RLI by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 174,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RLI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RLI by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

RLI Trading Down 0.5 %

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.44. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.