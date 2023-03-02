Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ALSN stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,949 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

