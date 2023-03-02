Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NOG opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.00. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.