Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

